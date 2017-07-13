Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Anitra W. Bareikis, 49, of New York City, was arrested July 5 and charged with operating a motor vehicle (MV) with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, driving while intoxicated and driving on the sidewalk. Ms. Bareikis was stopped while driving on a sidewalk on Shore Road around 12:37 a.m., according to the police report.

She appeared in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released her on $1,000 cash bail. Ms. Bareikis returned to court for arraignment on July 10, the court reported.

Arrested during an enforcement initiative at the annual fireworks display the night of July 8 at Crescent Beach were: Nicholas C. Hamdy, 30, of Brooklyn and Piotr Pawel Kwiecien, 20, of Shelter Island, both charged with exposure of a person — a violation having to do with public urination; Jermaine A. Martin, 23, of the Bronx, Nicholas J. Feis, 23, of Bohemia, and Candace M. Cuomo, 27, of Brooklyn, all charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree, and in the case of Ms. Cuomo, an additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana; and Patrick A. Anderson, 21, of Mohegan Lake, New York who was charged with trespassing. All were released on station house bail of $100 each and directed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

“The enforcement initiative is to insure compliance with the law and to maintain a family-oriented envrionment during the fireworks night for all to enjoy,” said Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg in a news release.

Arrested July 9 around 5:30 p.m. at Crescent Beach on a charge of exposure of a person was Dmitriy V. Mikhol, 21, of Matawan, New Jersey, who was released on $100 station house bail with orders to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On July 4 at 12:15 a.m. a manager of Sunset Beach, Roberto M. Escalera, was ticketed for violating the Town noise ordinance for playing amplified music in excess of 50 decidels as measured at the property line; around 5 a.m., Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was ticketed for allowing several dogs to bark continuously for at least 10 minutes. Later, Raymond J. Hulse of Orient was ticketed on North Menantic Road for producing excessive smoke from the exhaust of his vehicle, and Matthew G. Rowe of Santa Barbara, California was ticketed for operating an unregistered vessel in the North Ferry channel.

Nicholas J. Tonno of Northport was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 5 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ticketed on July 6 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue were Jose S. Argueta of Brentwood and Eduard Gomez-Delossantos of Paterson, New Jersey.

Raphel P. Gavron of Los Angeles was ticketed July 8 for operating an unregistered vessel off Silver Beach.

On July 9, Michael S. Rogers of Coram was ticketed on Cedar Avenue for driving an uninspected MV and Risa A. Levine of New York City was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a MV with a suspended or revoked registration.

Truck driver Waldo A. Villatoro of Patchogue was ticketed July 10 for failure to comply with posted weight restriction on New York Avenue.

Kyle P.C. Mcardle and David W. Jannetti, both of Sag Harbor, were ticketed for operating unregistered vessels in waters off Crescent Beach on July 9. Police also issued 36 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

At the intersection of North Midway and Bateman roads on July 2, a car driven by Virginia H. Schulze of Shelter Island struck a vehicle driven by Kamran L. King of New York City causing damage to both cars in excess of $1,000.

Two passengers were evaluated by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team but refused medical transport. Ms. Schulze was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Kaitlyn A. McGayhey of Baltimore reported minor damage to the rear driver’s side door of her car while parked in the field at the Island Boatyard on the evening of July 4.

Allison C. Collard of Shelter Island reported on July 5 that her car, while parked on Grand Avenue, was struck on the driver’s side door by a passing car driven by Jane H. Porzio of Garden City. Damage to both cars was less than $1,000.

David N. Kingsley of New York City was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on July 7 when he failed to negotiate the turn at the intersection of West Neck Road, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Charles W. Clarke of Sag Habor. Both vehicles sustained damage in excess of $1,000 and were towed from the scene. There were no injuries. Mr. Kingsley was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and an unsafe tire.

Michael S. Cimino of Merrick reported that his unoccupied car was sideswiped by an unknown vehicle while parked on Rocky Point Road on July 8. Damage was estimated in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police last week were investigating a report of a possible assault and a possible sex offense ­— no details were given.

In a busy holiday week, officers also followed up on numerous reports of illegal fireworks, including a case of a house being hit and a trash can being set ablaze. Bikes went missing in some places; in others, bikes were found.

Wallets, phones, cash and a ring were lost and, in some cases, reunited with their owners. Dogs went missing, too, including a Chihuahua that after being captured and placed in the Town kennel, got free and lost its pursuers in the woods near the Recyling Center.

Bay constables were busy: A rowboat being trailed by a sailboat slipped its line and had to be retrieved; a vessel that dragged its anchor and ended up in the North Ferry channel had to be relocated; a boat that wasn’t tied properly to its dock got overturned by waves; another went adrift in the Coecles Harbor mooring field; and a boat that had been left at a Town bulkhead for weeks was removed to the Highway Department impound lot. After a Montclair resident called to report he’d set loose a kayak and paddle board that someone had tied to his mooring, a bay constable found them and tied them to a nearby tree. Constables also issued safety warnings to several boaters last week.

Island police officers and bay constables, along with SIEMS teams, the Fire Department, and marine patrols from the Southold and Southampton police departments, and officers from the Suffolk County Sherriffs and New York State police mobilized for the annual fireworks on July 8. They were supported by the Highway Department, which had fenced off the parking area and posted no parking signs where needed to ease congestion.

After the fireworks, a South Ferry captain reported that a driver who cut the line was refusing to get off the boat.

When police arrived, the car and driver were off the boat and took another vessel to get off the Island.

Callers last week reported loud music coming from Claudio’s in Greenport, the Island Boatyard, where a fireworks fundraiser was winding down, and Sunset Beach, where in two instances loud music was turned down, but in a third a ticket was issued. Noisy neighbors all piped down when asked to do so.

A person driving a golf cart on a Center road one night around 10 p.m. was told to keep off the road or face a ticket; anonymous callers reported vehicles driving at high speeds in the West Neck area and a truck leaving skid marks on a Center road — officers searched with negative results; someone in a van reportedly had an alteraction with a pedestrian; a passing vehicle “smoked” a cyclist on Ram Island; and a motorist said bike riders weren’t stopping at the intersection of West Neck and North Menantic roads, causing a hazard.

A Heights caller reported possible sewage being dumped in a creek; the responding officer found no evidence of dumping but passed the information along to the Building Department.

A Bootleggers Alley sign was removed; PSEG was called about an arcing wire, and Cablevision was notified of a branch hanging on a cable wire.

The SIFD followed up on a report of smoke of undetermined origin in the Tarkettle area; responded when a Silver Beach homeowner was alarmed by a petroleum smell that turned out to be caused by puff back from a hot water heater; and determined a new battery was needed in a CO alarm that sounded at a Center residence.

Also last week, police tracked down without success a report of an injured deer; found no sign of a large white cockatoo reported to be flying in the area of Sylvester Manor farm; and freed a raccoon from a trap meant for a groundhog.

AIDED CASES

A SIEMS team transported an aided case to Klenawicus air field on July 3 for medevac by Suffolk County Police to Stony Brook University Hospital. SIEMS teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital three times on July 4, and one time each on July 5, 6 and 8.

Comments

comments