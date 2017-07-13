What’s Happening: July 13, 2017

This week

ARCHAEOLOGY BEGINS AT HOME

Chris Pickerell is a marine biologist and director of the marine program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County.

He normally writes and lectures about science, but also enjoys discussing and writing about the things he collects whenever given the chance. On Saturday, July 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., Mr. Pickerell will present “Backyard Archaeology: Piecing Together Local History One Fragment At A Time” in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn.

Light refreshments will be served. There is an $8 suggested donation. For details, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

CHARITY COCKTAIL RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance will host a charity cocktail reception on Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dering Harbor home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds benefit Fighting Chance, the Sag-Harbor based cancer resource center for the East End. For more information call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

THIS WEEKEND AT THE PERLMAN CAMPUS

Maestro Patrick Romano and the Perlman Music Program Summer Music School Chorus invite the public to attend a free PMP chorus rehearsal in the Clark Arts Center on Thursday, July 13, a 5 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. with a free open rehearsal by PMP’s String Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Itzhak Perlman. On Friday, July 14, the chorus will again offer an open rehearsal at 5 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by a Works in Progress concert with students of presenting varied programs of classical masterworks. A second Works in Progress concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

PARTY ON THE PORCH

Enjoy a summer evening cocktail party when the Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts its 8th annual Porch Party on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle on Ram Island Road. With sweeping views of Gardiners Bay and Coecles Harbor, music by Bogart & Broder, lots of prizes, tasty hors d’oeuvres and refreshing cocktails, organizers promise it will be a great evening.

Proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation in its mission to provide educational opportunities for Island children and the community. Tickets start at $75 per person and can be purchased online at shelterislandedfoundation.org or at the door.

For more information, contact event chair Hilary McDonald or JoAnn Kirkland at [email protected]

BOATING SAFELY

Summer is here! Earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate, by attending two, 4-hour, evening sessions on Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at a course offered by the Shelter Island Police Department at Emergency Services Building on Manwaring Road. Bring snacks for break time. Class instruction is free and all textbooks and materials will be provided.

A $10 NYS certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older. Minimum age to enroll is 10 years. Class size is limited. Reserve by calling the SIPD at (631) 749-0600 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information call instructor Peter Vielbig at (609) 306-1114.

THE GAMES WE PLAY

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual Gaggle of Games on Wednesday, July 19 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Form a group for $10 per person and play the game of your choice — such as bridge, Mah-jongg, canasta or backgammon (just some of the ideas). Strawberry shortcake and light beverages will be served. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each for a wide variety of prizes, including dinners, gift certificates and more. For reservations or questions call Donna Persson at (631) 749-5503.

THE WORLD OF BALLET

“The Red Shoes,” a 1948 film starring Moira Shearer, will be screened at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. The film was directed by Michael Powell and is about a ballerina who joins an established ballet company and becomes the lead dancer in a new ballet called “The Red Shoes.”

The ballet is based on the fairy tale by Hans Anderson, and it tells the story of a girl who buys a pair of beautiful red shoes to wear to a dance. But when she attempts to rest, the shoes will not allow her to and she can’t remove them. The girl dances until she ultimately dies. At that time, the red shoes can finally be taken off.

The evening will begin with a talk by Barbara Horgan who worked with the legendary George Balanchine for decades. Ms. Horgan will talk about her life in the world of ballet and introduce “The Red Shoes.”

Next week

BLACK AND WHITE

Tickets are available now for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual “Black & White” party on Saturday, July 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Havens Barn. The fundraiser is an opportunity to support the organization while dancing to great music, enjoying a raw bar, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, complimentary photo of each guest by Island photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. For tickets, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

SHAKESPEARE AT THE MANOR

Since 2009, “Shakespeare at the Manor” has been a cornerstone in Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s commitment to building deeper connections to culture and place.

This year’s production of “Twelfth Night” marks director Drew Foster’s sixth production with the Manor. Performances are Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. Creekside on the lawn at Sylvester Manor. Bring a chair or blanket. Beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $18. Kids 10 and under free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Coming up

CLASS FUNDRAISER

On Saturday, July 29, the Shelter Island classes of 2022 and 2023 will hold a multi-family yard sale, bake sale and car wash on the school grounds. The hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BLOOD DONORS WANTED

The Town of Shelter Island hosst a blood drive on Tuesday, July 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the EMS building, 12 Manwaring Road. To schedule an appointment, call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected]

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

Come to the Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake on Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or arrive by kayak — rentals available through Shelter Island Kayak at (631) 749-1990. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh lemonade.

Tickets are $100. Make checks payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Across the moat

CATCH-A-STAR LUNCHEON

Writer Lauren Grant a will be the guest speaker at the annual Catch-A-Star Literary Luncheon on Thursday, July 20, at noon, at Porto Bello Restaurant, 1410 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport. The writer will talk about her debut novel,” The End is the Beginning,” a story of deep love challenged by alcoholism and co-dependency.

Catch-A-Star is sponsored by the Daughters of Israel group of Congregation Tifereth Israel synagogue in Greenport.Tickets at $40. For reservations and more information, call the synagogue at (631) 477-0232.

BAY STREET’S BENEFIT

Bay Street Theater’s 26th Annual Summer Gala takes place on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor on Saturday, July 15. Actor Richard Kind will be the celebrity auctioneer while actress Ashlie Atkinson will do duties as the emcee. The evening will also include special performances, a silent auction, cocktail party, live “Fantasy Auction,” dinner and dancing.

“The annual gala is a wonderful event and Bay Street’s only large fundraiser for the year,” said Bay Street’s executive director Tracy Mitchell. “Besides being a great night on the Wharf, the gala is critical as it helps raise funds to support educational programming as well as other community oriented events at Bay Street.”

VIP Tables and tickets are available by calling Kim Fink at (631) 725-0818, [email protected] or online at baystreet.org.

