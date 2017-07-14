On Saturday, July 8th, approximately 40 dogs arrived at the park across from Our Lady of the Isle Church with their owners/companions to be blessed by Father Peter DeSanctis. He commented on how happy and calm the pets were and said that the pets pick up on and respond to the atmosphere in the home.

Nine faithful volunteers registered the pets, judged them for such characteristics as best behaved, curliest tail, most energetic, and loudest bark, and supervised the guessing contests. The Pet Parade proceeded around the parking lot to Wesley Avenue and the pets returned to receive their certificates and dog toys. Kieran Sullivan won the jar of dog bones for guessing the closest number of bones in the jar and Beatrice Cole won the jar of goldfish crackers for guessing the closest number of goldfish in the jar.

