Column: A dog’s life

Uh, oh. He’s at it again.

Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile) seen last week with a snoot full of fireworks, surfaced this week with his head in a refrigerator and rear end saluting the ceiling, looking for a mid-afternoon snack and making a spectacular mess.

The nosy beast, according to Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, will be apearing in other surprising locations around the Island.

Watch this space as we track Rockwell’s progress, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info.

