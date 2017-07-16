Interested in trying out sailing in the Shelter Island bay? Quinipet Camp’s Community Sailing Program for those ages 8 through 15 provides a no-pressure setting where students are encouraged to learn at their own pace.

According to the camp, instructors cover all sailing basics for any level, and challenge those with more experience, while including games and safety training for everyone. Come join for a fun-filled educational sailing experience.

Beginner sessions take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Intermediate sessions take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each two-week session costs $700 and has limited availability. The remaining two-week sessions are July 24 through August 4, and August 7 through August 18. The beginner classes include rigging, wind direction, and basic sailing concepts. The intermediate classes focus on fine-tuning boat handling skills, and introduces boat racing rules and skills.

Your child must be able to attend both weeks to register for this class, and be able to complete a swim test upon Monday arrival to demonstrate comfort in open bay water. The swim test consists of four laps in Quinipet’s swimming area for 30 seconds and treading water comfortably.

Visit quinipet.org and select the community sailing option under the summer camp drop-down menu to register or call (631) 749-0430 to find out more.

