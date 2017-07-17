St. Mary’s circles get facelift

Circles at both ends of St. Mary’s Road that were rutted, largely by trucks cutting over the curb and onto the grass, have been repaired by the town’s Highway Department, thanks to materials on hand that had been left from earlier projects.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. described the repairs as “a good demonstration of use of permeable pavements,” saying it had been on his “to-do list” for awhile. Time finally opened up in June to do the work, he said.

While HighwayDepartment employees stripped the grass off both circles and installed base structures within each circle, they were able to plant new grass and, with the help of Garden Club of Shelter Island , replant flowers in the centers.

“It’s a positive step in trying to make something better than it was,” Mr. Card said.

Watering takes place at both circles as time allows, he said.

At a distance, both circles look fully grown, but up close, the grass is still taking root to totally restore the areas. Then the trick is in the future to keep trucks from rounding those circles, cutting up on the curbing and through the grassy circles.

