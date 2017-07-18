Menantic Yacht Club racing reports

The Menantic Yacht Club held its second series of Sunfish races in perfect weather Sunday afternoon, July 15, in West Neck Harbor. The wind built steadily all afternoon, ranging from about 5 to 10 knots, gusting to 12, blowing from the west. The gusts were extremely squirrelly at the windward mark.

Twenty-six sailors participated on 22 boats, including four sailors who sailed in “the World’s Longest Sunfish Race” out of the Southhold Yacht Club the day before. The MYC was very well-represented in the 47th running of this event sponsored by the Southold Yacht Club on Saturday July 8. The race starts in Southhold and circumnavigates Shelter Island.

MYC member Jim Koehler took first overall, completing the race in 3 hours and 54 minutes. Lee Montes placed third overall. Cole Colby took second place overall in the Laser Division, and Ben and Daniel Setareh took second place overall in the Catamaran division. MYC members Ruth Hakanson, John Colby and Paul Zinger also competed. Congrats to all.

Newcomers this week to our races Sunday in West Neck Harbor included Peter Saladino, who discovered the MYC by reading last week’s Reporter. Peter took a break from painting his new home on the Island to join us; we hope he does the same for all the MYC races. Steve and Adam Koller shared a boat and alternated crew with friends Kerrie, Finn and Will — sorry, didn’t get their last names. I apologize for leaving Lynn King off the list of newcomers last week.

Lynn has a new boat and will be sailing with the MYC on a regular basis, as will Will Lehr, one of our younger members, who sailed with the MYC last year. Jodi Sisely was back for a second week, as was 13-year old Rachael Setareh, who had an impressive first place finish the one time she sailed with us last year.

We missed George Zinger, who was unable to participate in the MYC races or the Longest Race due to injuries sustained when he fell through the hatch of a boat. We hope you recover soon, George, and look forward to your return.

Last week I noticed several sailors were wearing helmets. This week Dave Olsen joined that group, quite by accident. He bicycled to the rigging area and just forgot to take off his helmet. Good thing, it saved his noggin from a self-inflicted boom bashing. After getting a boom-related bump on my head Sunday, I wonder if it isn’t a good idea for all of us.

The Race Committee held five races. The first two were course “T1,” a triangle. The next two races were course “W” up the windward mark, down around the starting pin, back up to windward with a downwind finish. Races four and five were course “T11/2,” the triangle plus up to windward with a downwind finish.

The racing was competitive, with the lead changing during every race. Chris Lane took the honors by finishing first in the first race. Lee Montes took home two first place finishes to place first overall, followed by Peter Beardsley with one first place finish and second place overall. Charlie Modica placed first in the fourth race, but dead last in the last race after flipping and having some other problems. Charlie used the extra time constructively by giving Mary Vetri some guidance in that last race.

He was using his brother John’s boat and was seen playing around with the rigging. You better check out your rig before sailing next week, John, you have been beating Charlie too often.

The Race Committee, consisting of Commodore and Sallie Bethge and Betsy Colby, did a superb job, as always. Thank you. Sailors, before the start of racing each week, please sail up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number. Also, remember to wear your life jacket.

Billy Sulahian captained the stake boat this week along with Melanie Coronetz. I don’t know if they helped right any of the flipees, who included Linda Gibbs, Charlie and Jodi, but they had to tow the committee boat to reposition it after the wind changed because it suffered a mechanical failure just before the last race.

A truism: A boat is just an open hole through which money pours. Hopefully the committee boat is operational next week.

There will be a barbecue next week hosted by Judy Hole at 7 White Birch in Silver Beach. Please RSVP to Judy at (631) 749-0434. Those whose last name begins with A-M bring a dessert, and those whose last name begins with N-Z bring an appetizer.

We are a congenial club open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, we have tremendous fun and we often have after-race barbecues. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Meet the fleet at 2 p.m. on Sunday in West Neck Harbor.

Commodore Bethge has several Sunfish available on a first-to–reserve basis. Call him at (631) 749-1297 or Bob Harris at (631) 749-0524 at least one day prior to racing to reserve a boat, and please show up at 12:30 p.m. so your boat can be rigged in time for 2 p.m. races. See you on the water.

1. Lee Montes 13 pts.

2. Peter Beardsley 14

3. Chris Lane 25

4. Paul Zinger 29

5. Eric Langendal 29

6. Peter Saladino 29

7. Ruth Hakanson 35

8. Rachel Satareh 36

9. Charles Modica 38

10. Bob Harris 40

11. Linda Gibbs 57

12. David Olsen 62

13. Rachel Beardsley 69

14. Tom Arnold 69

15. Bill Martens 70

16. Tom McMahon 71

17. Jonathan Brush 79

18. Will Lehr 91

19. Mary Vetri 97

20. Jody Sisely 104

21. John Colby 105

22. Kollers 108

