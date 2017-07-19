If you are looking to have an off-Island adventure, look no further than the Shelter Island Library’s activity lineup this week. The library is hosting a field trip to the Southold Recreation Center for the “Erik’s Reptiles” program on Friday, July 21.

Kids will venture by bus to the Southold Recreation Center and meet some wild and exotic reptilian creatures. If you have an interest in animals and want to meet some you’ve never seen, sign up for this trip.

Kids who register should meet at the library at 1:30 p.m. The bus leaves at 1:45 p.m. Registration is at the library’s Youth Services Desk. This program is free, but has limited capacity. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Muddling in the Marsh: Join in the fun at Mashomack Preserve’s next Young Naturalists program! Discover the many wonders of the salt marsh and learn why it is called the nursery of the sea, using nets to find some unique marine creatures. Come ready to get wet and have fun on Friday, July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Appropriate for kids ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Duct Tape Crafts: Use your imagination and make some quirky creations out of duct tape. Come to the library on Tuesday, July 25 at 2 p.m. for a fun time. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

