There’s a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, but otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will be from the southwest at 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight the temperature will drop to about 72 degrees with the wind remaining from the southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

