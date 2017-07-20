Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Mike A. Gomez, 27, of Pembroke Pines, Florida was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle (MV) with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, driving while intoxicated, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, having an open alcoholic beverage in a MV, making an improper U-turn and 4th degree criminal posession of a weapon (a switchblade). He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt who released him on $1,000 cash bail with orders to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Maria D. Sangel-Santilla Lopez of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 11 for being an unlicensed operator and failure to display a front license plate.

Ticketed on July 11 were: William J. Boeklen of Shelter Island on South Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation of a MV in the 3rd degree and driving a vehicle with improper plates; and John P. Lacombe of Gilford, New Hampshire on Menantic Road for driving with inadequate or no stop lamps.

Nigel I. Francombe of Ingrave, England was ticketed July 12 on New York Avenue for speeding 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Bay constables issued tickets in waters around the Island on July 15 to: Louis Theodore Lambros of East Meadow and John M. Genovese of Cold Spring Harbor for towing persons without an observer aboard; Jose Alvardo of Bay Shore for have about a dozen undersized porgies; and Benjamin E. Lathrop of West Palm Beach for failure to carry a registration sticker.

Ryan C. Church of Sag Harbor was ticketed by a bay constable on July 16 for driving his boat in the swim area off Crescent Beach.

Ticketed on West Neck Road on July 16 for failure to stop at a stop sign were David M. Rocket of Great Neck and Michael Zentz of Montauk; John Irving of New York City was ticketed for the same thing July 17.

Also July 17, Marianne C. Carey of Bronxville was ticketed on West Neck Road for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, and Dean Galasso of Miami Beach was ticketed on South Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right.

Police officers also issued 48 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENT

Both drivers said heavy rain that caused limited visibility contributed to their accident on July 13 around 6:30 p.m. when Christopher Doyle of Shelter Island turned into the parking lot at Bella Vita Pizza and Restaurant on North Ferry Road and struck a car driven by Daniel P. Healy of Famingdale, who was backing out of a parking space.

Damage was estimated in excess of $1,000. There were no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

A police officer and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded early on July 11 to an automated alarm at a Heights residence, but the homeowner said nothing was amiss.

Minor snags caused automated fire alarms to go off several times last week: a burnt steak brought the SIFD out on July 12; later, a CO alarm that sounded turned out to need new batteries; after midnight on July 13 a faulty smoke detector was to blame; it was burnt breakfast on July 15 and later that day, the hot mist from a garment steamer. Smoke reported on July 16 turned out to be caused by someone spinning their tires on a nearby street.

A Center caller complained July 11 that someone had removed an item of property; police were investigating.

Another Center caller reported that a moped had been parked unattended for about a week, but it had been removed by the time the responding officer arrived.

A Heights caller told police on July 11 that she has been receiving complaints about people parking in no parking areas; the responding officer found one vehicle parked incorrectly and said traffic control officers would add patrols of the area.

A bay constable responded to a report of a possible BWI just after midnight on July 12 in waters off West Neck; the boater was found to be intoxicated but not operating the vessel, which police towed to safety.

Just before 1 a.m. a person dropped off a found dog at police headquarters; it was quickly reunited with its owner.

That afternoon, a person trying to cool off by pouring a bottle of water over his head while waiting in the North Ferry parking lot prompted a complaint by a caller about someone bathing in the parking lot; the man, who was violating no laws, left on the next ferry.

Later, a man was reported to be doing the same thing at the South Ferry lot.

Also on July 12: A woman reported her bicycle had been taken without permission during the fireworks show on July 8; a kayak in the police impound lot since March was claimed; and a worker at a Center building accidentally hit an emergency button in an elevator, sending an automated 911 call to Island police around 10 p.m.

Drains on North Ferry Road clogged with sand backed up in heavy rains July 13 causing flooding — the Highway Department will ask the state to clear the drains. A telephone wire came down in Montclair Colony; a Long View resident turned down music that was disturbing a neighbor; a police officer assisted in getting a disabled car off a North Ferry boat, and a long-standing complaint about a barking dog was aired again, but the responding officer found no actionable violation.

A bike that was found in bushes in the Center was returned to its owner July 14;

On July 15: A boater received a warning for having an overloaded vessel; someone complained of barking dogs at a Center residence and the owner was warned about a possible ticket for future violations; a West Neck caller and a Long View caller who complained about loud music were told by police the sound was below the noise ordinance limit.

Around 3 a.m. on July 16, an officer on patrol passed a vehicle driving with no headlights that fled the area when he turned to pursue it. Later, a person reported missing turned up safe, and a driver who sped past a group of bicyclists in the Cartwright area was warned about speeding.

A police officer looked into a possible 911 hangup call that came from an apparently unoccupied Hay Beach residence; the responding officer noted problems with the telephone line that may have contributed to the false alarm.

Also on July 16 a boater listening to amplified music complied when asked to turn down the volume; a bay constable boarded and let out more anchor line on an unoccupied boat that was dragging its anchor in the West Neck area; and a Silver Beach caller reported that someone was riding an ATV on a roadway without lights, but the vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.

A West Neck caller who reported a noisy neighbor was satisfied when the responding officer showed that the sound did not rise above the actionable level.

Police officers conducted marine training on all police vessels last week.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported 10 aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week and attended to two other cases that did not require transport.

