Weekly Calendar: July 20 — July 30, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 1 p.m., library. Read and discuss essays from “The Stone Reader.” (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Callie Atkins and Glenn Waddington discuss their circumnavigation of the entire Island on foot. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Book Sale Room, open for a special sale. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mindfulness Meditation, with Gail Staal. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Annual “Black & White” party, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Dancing, raw bar, dinner and a silent auction. Wear your favorite summer black and white. For tickets, (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Twelfth Night,” 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $18, kids 10 and under free. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Twelfth Night,” 6 p.m. Gates open 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $18, kids 10 and under free. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Annual Silver Beach Association Meeting, 5 p.m., Center firehouse. Guest Speaker, John Cronin, Shelter Island Town Engineer. Food and refreshments served at 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Blood drive, 2 to 8 p.m., Emergency Medical Services building, 12 Manwaring Road. Sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Nature’s Music, a parent/child program for toddlers to age 4. 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. $195 for four weeks. Meets Wednesdays rain or shine. Advance registration required nature.org/Mashomack or (631) 749-4219.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Great Decisions, discussion of today’s important world affairs, tonight “Saudi Arabia in Transition.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” annual summer benefit of the Perlman Music Program. 6 p.m. beachfront cocktail reception. 7 p.m. concert featuring PMP students conducted by Maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano. 8 p.m. dinner and silent auction. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Festive attire. Tickets $350 and up. Reserve at (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, a conversation with Rita Braver, journalist and correspondent on CBS Sunday Morning. Led by library trustee Judith Hole. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Multi-family yard sale, bake sale, car wash to benefit the Shelter Island classes of 2022 and 2023. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., school grounds.

2017 Shelter Island Cricket match, benefits the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation and Emergency Medical Services. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Island Boatyard. Spectators encouraged. Free admission with donations welcome. Food, drink and merchandise available. For details visit sicricket.com.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Othello.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Paper flower craft, with Casey Fehn. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 for details.

34th annual Mashomack Preserve benefit, “Mashomack in Bloom: A World Where People and Nature Thrive.” Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, clam bar, silent auction, dinner and dancing with music by “Cracked Ice.” 6 p.m., on the lawn of the Preserve’s Bass Creek Cottage. Tickets start at $350. (631) 749-1001.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 24: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

July 24: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

July 24: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

July 25: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 26: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

July 27: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments