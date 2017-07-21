Finn is in as school superintendent

The Board of Education made it official Tuesday night, voting unanimously to hire Christine Finn as superintendent as of September 1 with that appointment effective through August 31, 2020.

That’s the usual three-year provisional period for a new superintendent in the district, the same arrangement the Board of Education had with current Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik, who leaves in early August, three years after he was appointed.

Ms. Finn’s starting salary is $185,000 in her roles as both superintendent and principal.

Sometime before school starts in September, the board plans a welcoming reception in the auditorium to introduce the new superintendent to the community. Ms. Finn will answer questions and talk about her background and then meet informally with residents during the reception. The date for that session will be announced shortly. (See the July 6 Reporter for a profile of the new superintendent.)

Board of Education member Kathleen Lynch told Ms. Finn that she was “head and shoulders above everyone interviewed.” Board president Thomas Graffagnino said there were more than 50 applicants for the job. He said he’s confident Ms. Finn is the right person for the job.

“I’m proud, honored and excited,” to be chosen, Ms. Finn said, expressing her thanks to the Board of Education for the confidence they’ve placed in her.

“We all welcome you,” Mr. Graffagnino said.

“I felt welcome from the beginning of the interview process,” the new superintendent said.

The search is under way for a new business official to replace Tim Laube, who resigned to accept a job with the Eastport-South Manor School District, which is closer to his home.

Mr. Graffagnino said after the meeting that he welcomes any input Ms. Finn might have in filling that business position. At the same time, he expressed confidence that a replacement could be hired by the start of school in September.

REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

There were no surprises at the board’s reorganizational meeting the previous Thursday when Mr. Graffagnino was re-elected as president and Linda Eklund vice president.

During the regular monthly meeting last week, the Board formally accepted Mr. Laube’s resignation effective as of July 28 and also accepted the resignation of Ian Kanarvogel as driver education and health teacher. That resignation is effective on August 31.

In other actions, the board approved revisions to the policy involving reimbursements to staff for conference and travel expenses. The revised policy no longer lists the requirement that forms be filed for any such expenses of $100 or more. Instead, it requires that all reimbursements requests from staff be filed on the appropriate form.

It also sets per diem rates that are modeled after the United States General Services Administration for reimbursements and notes that sales taxes are generally not reimbursable.

A full list of appointments made at the meeting will be available from Jacqueline Dunning, clerk of the Board of Education.

