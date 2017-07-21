If it’s summer, it’s time for al fresco fêtes

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS
Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance hosted a charity cocktail reception on July 15 at the Dering Harbor home of Kirk Ressler. The crowd enjoyed a fine summer day with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails on the lawn. Friends of Fighting Chance include, from left, Barbara Groves, Nancy Greenberg, Julie Karpeh, Dr. Marty Karpeh, Karrie Robinson, Duncan Darrow (chair and founder of Fighting Chance), Laura Grenning, Kirk Ressler (host) and Susan Scanlon.
The Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s 8th annual Porch Party took place on July 16 at the Ram Island home of Margaret and David Doyle, who are shown above with their guests.
Hay Beach Property Owners Association hosted its 2017 Summer Cocktail Party on July 15 at the home Kathryn and Tom Speechley who are shown above with Fred Bonocore (center), president of the association.
