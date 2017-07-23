What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

On last week’s mystery photos snarling on a fence off Bridge Street (see below), Nancy Warren wrote: “I saw this coyote/wolf statue on the fence, on the right at the entrance to Piccozzi’s Fuel dock. We were there having a boat propane tank [filled]. When we turned the car around, there it was staring at us! Funny!”

And old reliable, Tom Speeches weighed in: “If I didn’t get this one right, I am not paying enough attention. It is a rubber fox that has been on the fence at Piccozzi’s Marina for many years now, always piquing interest from the curious onlooker wondering what in the world is that?”

