This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

Because the town of Winneconne, Wisconsin wasn’t included on any maps, it filed for secession from the United States, but rescinded the secession declaration a day later.

The first air conditioned New York City subway car appeared on the F line that runs from the southern tip of Brooklyn, through Manhattan and out to Queens.

Singer, rock guitarist and songwriter Jimi Hendrix quit as the opening act for the Monkees during the group’s American tour.

Dr. Thomas Starzi at the University of Colorado performed the first successful liver transplant on a 19-month old child.

The Beatles signed a petition printed in the London Times calling for the legalization of marijuana

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

SIA makes garbage its initial focus

The newly formed Shelter Island Association, as its initial effort to improve the town, offered information to Public Works commissioner Thomas Jernick on steps neighboring communities were taking to handling their garbage and recyclables.

SIA offered information innovations in incinerator systems, improvements at the Southold facility and landfill operations in Montauk.

POSTSCRIPT: Of course, technology and environmental considerations 50 years ago were far different than they are today and the recycling center on Shelter Island is operating not only more cleanly, but also producing income from its recycling efforts.

30 YEARS AGO

Fuller explains ZBA resignation

Eugene Fuller, who resigned as Zoning Board of Appeals chairman in July 1987 originally cited personal reasons, but expanded his statement a bit later.

He was tired of listening to complaints — not from applicants, but community members who disagreed with decisions. They were calling all weekend long and after seven years on the board, Mr. Fuller said he decided to leave because he had better things to do with his time.

POSTSCRIPT: No doubt current ZBA members and members of other boards — whether appointed or elected — have shared Mr. Fuller’s thinking and weighed whether or not to continue to render public service. But no one since has openly cited the same frustrations Mr. Fuller expressed as he left the ZBA.

20 YEARS AGO

Quinipet celebrates 50 years of Methodist faith

In July of 1997 Camp Quinipet began its summer celebration of 50 years of service operating a summer camp and retreat center under the auspices of the New York Conference of The United Methodist Church.

The site was purchased in 1947 and continues its basic operations while providing space for other activities such as the August Camp Adventure program that brings young cancer patients and their siblings to Shelter Island for a week’s respite.

POSTSCRIPT: Quinipet is readying it’s 70th anniversary celebration to be marked on the weekend of August 25 through 27.

10 YEARS AGO

No ‘frou-frou’ park for Kilb

Ten years ago, the Town Board was debating what to name the park on Bridge Street. It might have seemed like a minor point, but it opened up an earlier debate about how the land was to be used along with thoughts about what it might be called.

What’s in a name? Seems many of those who provide grants for development aren’t open to giving money to a project without a specific name.

But whatever it might be called, then Supervisor Alfred Kilb Jr. wanted it known that he couldn’t abide what he called a “frou-frou’ park overly designed on the site.

POSTSCRIPT: We’re talking, of course, about what is now aptly named Volunteer Park and today’s struggle is all about how to gain Suffolk County Department of Health Services approval for a bathroom structure ready to be installed there if only town officials can gain a permit they thought would be in hand by now.

[email protected]

Comments

comments