A dog’s life

We’ve heard of bookworms. But a bookdog?

Perhaps it was mischief rather than knowledge that Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile) was seeking this week. The inquisitive hound was spotted in the children’s section of the Shelter Island Public Library, high-tailing it into the bottom bookshelf and scattering books to the puzzlement of several patrons.

The nosy beast, according to Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, will be appearing in other surprising locations around the Island.

Watch this space as we track Rockwell’s progress, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info.

