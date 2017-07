Today will be a mostly cloudy day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a 20 percent chance of showers sometime after 11 a.m.

The high temperature will be about 70 degrees with winds from the northeast at 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 61 degrees and the winds shifting to the north at 7 mph.

