What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Art Barnett III showed interest with an early deposit on last week’s mystery photo (see below) of the vehicle clearance warning at the soon-to-be-defunct Capital One Bank near the Menantic Road entrance.

Art wrote, “I’m banking on a lot of correct answers for this one.”

Art was wrong however, on account that he — along with Tom Speeches — were the only ones who checked it out and balanced their response accordingly.

