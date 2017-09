Monday will be a warm, sunny day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for a high temperature of 78 degrees with calm winds from the east at around 6 mph.

Patchy fog will move in this evening with increasing clouds and a low around 64.

The wind will shift to the southeast and stay calm at about 6 mph, according to the NWS.

