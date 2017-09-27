For sale: Turnkey bank building

If you’re a Capital One Bank customer on Shelter Island, you might want to mark your calendar for November 17, the closing date of the branch at the corner of West Neck and Menantic roads.

Without divulging the full staff number, spokeswoman Amanda Landers said she expects only two current employees might take a severance package that would include retraining assistance and outplacement services.

Some bank employees have already transferred to other branches and the effort is underway to provide jobs for as many current employees as possible, Ms. Landers said.

The building is for sale, Ms. Landers said, noting that it was acquired by Capital One when the company bought North Fork Bank in 2008.

A check with some local real estate professionals revealed they have been trying to get more information from officers in the Capital One Corporate Headquarters, but no one seems to have the listing yet.

Ms. Landers said attention on the sale will take front and center once the branch closes in November.

[email protected]

Comments

comments