A little fall music at Perlman

The fall season for the Perlman Music Program (PMP) kicks off on Saturday, October 7 at 5 p.m. with a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series concert by PMP alumni violinist Niv Ashkenazi and pianist Matthew Graybil performing sonatas by Brahms and Dvorak in the Clark Arts Center. After the concert, meet the artists at a special reception. The following month, PMP alum violinist Max Tan will perform at the Clark Arts Center on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets for each concert are $25 (free for ages 18 and under). Virtuoso Society members may request priority seating by contacting (212) 877-5045 or [email protected]

PMP is also offering free concerts by PMP students and alumni at the Clark Arts Center this fall. On Sunday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m., PMP’s third annual Chamber Music Retreat concludes with a spirited concert presented by 16 exceptional alumni. On Sunday, November 12 students and alumni will perform classical masterworks at 2:30 p.m. Both performances are free with reservations requested by email at [email protected]

In partnership with ArtSI, PMP is also exhibiting works by local artists this fall at the Clark Arts Center.

Further afield, on Monday, October 16, alumni will visit local schools across the East End and share their music.

PMP also looks forward to the world premiere of “Itzhak,” the documentary by Alison Chernick which will be screened on Thursday, October 5 at Guild Hall in East Hampton as part of the Hamptons International Film Festival.

