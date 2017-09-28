Weekly Calendar: September 28 — October 6, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Great Decisions, discussion of “Latin America’s Political Pendulum.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Fun Friday, young adults play Wii Super Smash Bros. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Mashomack Point Paddle, 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. Kayak rentals $45, canoes $30, includes equipment. Rain date Sunday, October 1. Reserve at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion on “Measure For Measure.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Fall grants available, from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org for application and information. Applications due October 30.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Speakers will be candidates for upcoming elections. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring food pantry donation.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

October 3: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 5: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

October 6: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult co-ed drop in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. Meets one Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs..

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, hours through October 8, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

