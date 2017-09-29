Classic car winners

The Steve and Margaret Koller family (including Stephen, Sharon and Adam) and their 1932 L-29 Cord recently traveled to Auburn, Indiana for the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Festival. The car show is an annual Labor Day homecoming for automobiles made in Auburn. The show ran August 27 to September 4 at the headquarters of the Auburn Automobile Company, where pre-war Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs were designed, and the Auburns and Cords were produced. In addition to their Cord, the Koller’s brought a copy of the Reporter to Indiana with them, and happily returned home with two more presitigious awards for their trophy shelf — best of which was ‘Best Owner-restored ACD Car 2017.’ Congratulations!

