Monday will be a mild, nearly perfect autumn day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees, with a north wind from 6 to 8 mph, swinging around to the east this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 48, and the wind will stay out of the east from 3 to 6 mph, according to the NWS.

