One of the most popular community sports events, Old Timer’s Softball Game is on tap for Sunday, October 8 at Fiske Field.

First pitch for the long-standing Shelter Island fall classic is scheduled for 2 p.m.

All players 35 and older are welcome. An entry fee for players of $25 will go to the Shelter Island Little League.

Call Chuck Kraus at (631)749-0924 by 4:30 p.m. Friday to get on a roster.

Sponsors for the game are the Shelter Island Lions Club, SALT and The Shelter Island Tavern.

All are invited to come and make new memories and cheer and support this fun-filled community event.

