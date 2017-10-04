2018 Town budget meetings underway at Town Hall

The Town Board began budget meetings with department chiefs and committee leaders Wednesday.

The meetings are scheduled to continue on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 18, according to a schedule released by Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

Wednesday morning meetings were to be with Doug Matz of the Zoning Board of Appeals followed by Building Inspectors Reed Karen and Chris Tehan and Building Permit Examiner Lori Beard-Raymond.

Thursday’s meetings start at 9 a.m. and will go until about noon. Albert Dickson, chair of the Water Advisory Committee will lead off, followed by Paul Mobius, chairman of the Planning Board and Karin Bennett, speaking about the budget for the nutrition program and town social worker.

The first major encounter is expected to be the meeting with Jay Card Jr., Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commission at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Friday’s meetings start with Recreation Director Bethany Bortmann at 10 a.m. followed by representatives of the West Neck Water District and then Senior Services at 11:30 a.m.

On October 18, beginning at 9:15 a.m. EMS Director Jack Thilberg will explain his budget request. Other meeting will follow with Justices Helen Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt on the Justice Court budget; Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio; media providers Mary Ellen McGayhey and Chris Tehan; P.A.T. Hunt of the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee; and finally, Police Chief Jim Read.

After the various meetings, Town Board members will discuss those items they left open during the sessions and hope to establish a budget to be presented to the public at a hearing on November 8.

A final vote by the Town Board on the 2018 budget comes in late November after members have taken time to review the document again after hearing public comments.

