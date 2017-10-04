Which county policy applies on septics? Pending application could decide

It’s all in the timing, Town Board members agreed at their Tuesday work session.

The question before them is whether an applicant should be held to current standards affecting nitrogen content from septic systems, or lower standards in effect when the Suffolk County Department of Health Services granted a permit to the applicant.

Applicants Mike and Camille Anglin, who operate Jack’s Marine on Bridge Street, found resistance from the Conservation Advisory Committee (CAC), despite the fact that the couple already had a permit from the Health Department to add a second story to their building where upstairs space is to be used as an apartment.

Now the Town Board is debating how to move forward.

Members generally agreed to disregard the CAC action, but are left wondering if Health Department officials understood the space is intended for use as an apartment, not storage.

It troubled Councilwoman Chris Lewis that at the same time the town is struggling to impose the stiffer standards the county now recommends on nitrogen content, it has approved a project that could result in exceeding the amount of nitrogen that could flow from the renovated structure. She’s further concerned that other Bridge Street proprietors could seek apartments above their stores in an area considered sensitive when it comes to aged septic systems that wouldn’t protect Dering Harbor from increased nitrogen runoff.

Unlike the parts of Shelter Island Heights served by a sewer system, Bridge Street is not connected.

Building Permits Examiner Lori Beard-Raymond told the Town Board that approval by the county health department came directly from the chief engineer who approved the Anglins’ application. That seemed to satisfy the board, which is expected to act on the application at Friday’s regular meeting.

Full speed ahead

The West Neck Water Board has been moving more quickly than originally planned and got the go-ahead Tuesday to advertise for bids on Phase 3 of its system upgrade. This part of the project involves replacing water mains that are aged, according to Ms. Beard-Raymond. The work was originally planned for next spring, but could be finished this fall.

Residency for shellfishing?

A question the town should impose residency requirements shellfishing is on the table. But at the suggestion of Town Board candidate Marcus Kaasik, the board is likely contact those engaged in shellfishing for their questions and suggestions about other requirements the baymen might have.

Comments

comments