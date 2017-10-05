What’s Happening: October 5, 2017

THE SOUNDS OF SOUTH AMERICA

The boys from Brazil are back! In the final concert of the “Celebrating 40 Years” series with the return of audience-favorite artists, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Brasilian guitar duo João Luiz and Douglas Lora, 2006 winners of the Concert Artist Guild International Competition. Hailed by Classical Guitar magazine for “maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity,” Brasil Guitar Duo “… is equally at home on a classical or world-music series and … unmatched in their execution of intricate Brazilian rhythms.”

The concert is Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

GRANTS FOR EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMING

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2017 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

And save the date for the Educational Foundation Grants Celebration on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. at the library.

HELPING HURRICANE VICTIMS

Shelter Island School National Honor Society member Isabella Sherman is asking for the public’s help in collecting items for the victims of the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

The most needed items are:

• Pop-top ready to eat food

• Shelf-stable pantry foods such as peanut butter, tuna and soup (no glass containers)

• Bottled water

• Cleaning supplies (bleach, non-bleach, paper towels, etc.)

• Personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, etc.)

• Isabella will collect items through October 13 and distribute them to Island Harvest for the affected areas. You can bring donated items to the school lobby.

CANDIDATE FORUM

Sunday, October 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association present the 2017 Candidate Forum in the school auditorium. Town Supervisor candidates, Jim Dougherty and Gary Gerth, and Town Council candidates Amber Brach-Williams, Albert Dickson and Marcus Kaasik will discuss key issues facing Shelter Island.

Uncontested candidates, including Dorothy Ogar, Patricia Castoldi and Craig Wood, will open the forum with remarks. Contested candidates and uncontested incumbent Highway Superintendent and Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card, Jr. will be on hand to answer questions from attendees.

SCALLOP DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation’s 62nd Annual Scallop Dinner is Sunday, October 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Proceeds support the construction of the Lions Centennial pavillion at Wades Beach. Tickets are available at the library and are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 10 and under. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call (631) 209-7452 or email [email protected] or visit shelterislandlions.org.

CELEBRITY COOKING

WITH MATT MURPHY

The Celebrity Chef dinners at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church return with Chef Matt Murphy from the Ram’s Head Inn on Wednesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. Chef Matt will prepare a menu of heirloom tomato salad with goat cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze followed by cavatelli with roast port, fennel, broccoli and Pomodora tomato sauce. The cost of the dinner is $30. For reservations call (631) 749-0805 ext. 5 #.

FALL FESTIVAL FUN

Save the date! Join the fun when the Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts a Family Fall Festival on Friday, October 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the home of Jimbo and Mary Theinert on North Menantic Road. The event is a Porch Party for adults while the kids will have run of the yard with Halloween-themed games, face painting, an outdoor movie, food and more, including appetizers and cider for the adults. The cost is $20 for adults, kids admitted free. All proceeds benefit the Adventure Travel Fund. For more information, email [email protected]

5K RUN/WALK

Race raises awareness and funds for breast health organizations, including the North and South Fork Breast Health Coalitions and Lucia’s Angels

The 18th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, a USA Track and Field certified course, will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. The race honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. All proceeds go directly to patient care via these local breast health organizations. The beautiful and scenic 5K course starts on a tree-lined street with stunning fall foliage and finishes along the beautiful Crescent Beach.

Medals will be awarded for the top male and female finishers, and for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively. There are also prizes awarded to the team with the most participants.

A free shuttle bus will run from the North Ferry to registration between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The return shuttle from the finish to the North Ferry runs until 1 p.m. An open stretch clinic starts at 10 a.m. The first 600 race participants are guaranteed race shirts and goody bags. All participants are welcome to the free post-race barbecue.

The event is family friendly and all ages are welcome. Dogs and strollers are also welcome. Proceeds from the raffle, with over 20 prizes, benefit Lucia’s Angels.

Advance registration is $30 adults, $10 kids 14 and under until midnight on October 20. Same day registration is $40 adults, $20 kids. Runners may register online at shelterislandfall5k.com or by mail by printing the application online and mailing to P.O. Box 599, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For more information visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

OYSTER LOVERS REJOICE!

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s 4th Annual Oyster event is right around the corner. The date is Saturday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. and oyster lovers will find plenty to love. There will also be food for non-oyster lovers as well as wine, beer and water. Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen will provide the live music and there will be exhibits on view by the Shelter Island Historical Society, Mashomack Preserve, and Chris Pickerell of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The cost is $50 and space is very limited. Tickets may be purchased at shelterislandhistorical.org or by calling (631) 749-0025.

Across the moat

LEGENDS OF THE STRINGS

Shelter Island’s Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen of Tom and Lisa Music will present Grammy Award nominated legends of contemporary strings Mike Marshall and Darol Anger in concert on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The musicians are founding members of the David Grisman Quintet.

Mr. Marshall has been at the forefront of new acoustic music for over 40 years, and was a founding member of many groups including the The Modern Mandolin Quartet, Montreux Band, Psychograss, Choro Famoso and The Anger Marshall Band. He is a living compendium of musical styles and has the ability to seamlessly blend his American roots background with a deep understanding of European classical music, Brazilian choro and other world music.

Mr. Marshall is also a fluid jazz improviser and a master on mandolin, guitar, mandocello and violin. Between 1999 and 2003 he collaborated with Joshua Bell, Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck and Sam Bush on two separate projects. In 2014, he was nominated for his third Grammy Award for his recording with the Turtle Island String Quartet. He currently directs the Mike Marshall School of Mandolin through the ArtistWorks on-line educational company where he is teaching hundreds of mandolinists worldwide.

Fiddler, composer, producer and educator, Darol Anger has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous path-breaking ensembles such as his Republic Of Strings, the Turtle Island String Quartet, Montreux, and others. He was a member of the David Grisman Quintet on their eponymous 1977 debut release, and has performed and taught all over the world with musicians such as Dr. Billy Taylor, Bela Fleck, Bill Evans, Edgar Meyer, Bill Frisell, Tony Rice, Tim O’Brien, The Anonymous 4, Marin Alsop and the Cabrillo Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony, Mark O’Connor, and Stephane Grappelli.

Mr. Anger is an Associate Professor at the Berklee School of Music, and has been a featured soloist on dozens of recordings and motion picture soundtracks.

Tickets to Mike Marshall and Darol Anger are $25 to $35. To purchase, visit baystreet.org or call (631) 725-9500.

HERBS IN AUTUMN

Autumn in the herb garden brings a focus to harvesting, drying and winter storage. On Saturday, October 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Peconic Land Trust offers “The Autumn Herb Garden,” a workshop led by herbalist Heather Cusack who will teach participants how to prepare for planting garlic, make and drink herbal teas, and take home several new recipes for use with herbs.

The workshop will be held at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. The class will also include instruction on preparing fire cider, a winter herbal remedy often used as a salad vinegar.

The workshop is $20, plus a $10 materials fee. Space is limited, prepaid reservations required. For more information and to reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email [email protected] Please reserve by September 29. The program runs rain or shine.

Comments

comments