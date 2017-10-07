Fall is here … bring out your gourds!

I wish for once I could be in charge of something that really matters, the calendar for example; it needs redoing. The winter is too long and so is the summer. I’m always sick of either one and they’re still going on. And on and on!

Wouldn’t it be better if there was no February and January was followed by March? Same thing with September. What do we need September for? Why do the children have to go back to school when it’s blazing hot out? Why not have October follow August. Now that would make sense. Someone should notify the authorities; they don’t listen to me.

The forecast is for cooler weather next week, so perhaps by the time this is published, it will have cooled down some. So far, “fall chores” really can’t be done. I have had all the beds edged severely and then mulched and they look very nice. But I haven’t cut back anything. It looks now like we’re going to be doing fall chores at the same time we’re planting bulbs. There are gourds and pumpkins and lots of chrysanthemums at the IGA and that’s cheering to a degree. I have a bright yellow one and a large pumpkin on my front steps. And I did my fall display this week, despite the summer-like temperature.

If you’re decorating with pumpkins, gourds and berries, consider spraying them with a clear acrylic; it will accomplish a couple of nice things. First of all, they’ll look better. A nice shine is better than the sort of dull almost dirty appearance pumpkins usually have. The second reason for doing this is that birds will leave them alone, at least after the first peck. Your gourds they’ll also last longer. In fact, a clear spray will enhance any fall display. Don’t hesitate to use it with your pyracantha berries, now bright, bright orange..

Bear in mind that the average date of the first frost is October 15. That’s average, which means you really don’t know anything. So gardeners should be paying attention to the weather forecast although in general they usually do. Weekenders should be bringing outdoor plants in doors for the season; their holiday’s over. Actually it seems to me that the days are clearly getting shorter; I actually checked to see when daylight savings time ends and the answer is the first week of November, still a ways off.

Next and last column for the year, we’ll close out the summer, move indoors and go back to houseplants, most especially my dearly loved succulents. See you then, early November!

Comments

comments