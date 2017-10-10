Remembering Carl Zenkert

On Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m., a memorial celebration will be held at Camp Quinipet on Shelter Island to honor the life of Carl Zenkert. Carl, who served for over 25 years as director of United Methodist camps, including Camp Quinipet, passed away on January 29, 2017. He will be honored with a tree planting and bench dedication at Camp Quinipet.

Guests are invited to come celebrate Carl’s life and share stories and photos from their time at Quinipet. Book donations for the camp library, which is reserving a shelf for books Carl regularly used during his ministry, are also welcome, as are donations for Camp Quinipet’s Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to “Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center” with the memo “scholarship in memory of Carl Zenkert.”

