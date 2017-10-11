Tavern takes down SALT in Over-the-Hill tussle

BY MARK FOARD | CONTRIBUTOR

The Tavern, helmed by Chuck Krauss, defeated the SALT team, led by Ed Brown, 14-4 in the fourth annual Jack Cahill Memorial Over-The-Hill Softball Game, Sunday afternoon at Fiske Field.

The charity event, organized by The Tavern, SALT Restaurant, and the Shelter Island Lions Club, harkens back to the Dory versus the Harbor Inn game that Jack established in the early 1970s.

This year, fans and participants raised over $3,000 dollars for the Shelter Island Little League.

The Tavern pulled ahead with an 8-run second inning and never looked back. Steven Krauss paced The Tavern team with a four for four day at the plate.

On defense, pitcher Mike Goodleaf received the MVP award, backed by errorless ball with strong play from John Brownlie and Anthony Montello up the middle, and Paul Shepherd at third.

The first pitch was thrown by Beverly Cahill, Jack’s wife. The able umpiring of Bob Destefano, the even-handed coaching of Father Peter DeSanctis, and the spirited announcing of Kathleen Lynch also highlighted the festive event.

