Weekly Calendar: October 12 — October 21, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Book in the woods, through October read pages of “Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” on half-mile Mashomack Preserve trail. Adult must accompany children. Call for details (631) 749-4219.

Voter registration, for library budget vote. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Library, upper level.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Wii U, young adults play games. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Great Give Back, through October 30, donate coats, hats, mittens and scarves at library for Maureen’s Haven.

Book sale donations, gently used books accepted. 9:30 a.m., library lower level.

Breakfast with grandma, grandpa, for families. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Legion hall. $7 per person. (631) 749-0309.

Adult craft, make bandana pumpkins 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Rock painting, for hurricane relief in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. School playground (cafeteria if it rains). $5 per rock. Additional donations welcome.

Camp Adventure, free party for Island supporters. Noon to 4 p.m., Legion hall.

Water quality talk, Mashomack’s Jeremy Samuelson; former Town Engineer John Cronin, and Mark Mobius of water quality board, 4 to 6 p.m. School auditorium.

Coffee and coloring for adults, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Chamber Music, featuring PMP alumni. 4:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free. Email [email protected]

Owl prowl, at Mashomack Preserve with guide Tom Damiani. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Ages 12+. Register (631) 749-4219.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Watercolor class, for seniors led by June Shatken. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior  Center.

Fall book BINGO, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, 1963 film “The Haunting.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

After school nature, make a leaf craft. Ages 4+. Mashomack Preserve. Register at (631) 749-4219.

Early Halloween, with Mollie Numark. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Center.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Decoupage lanterns, a workshop for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Anime Club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, a screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about Thomas Bena, a carpenter who sought to limit size of homes on Martha’s Vineyard. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SIEF fall festival, family fun at the North Menantic Road home of Jimbo and Mary Theinert. Proceeds support the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s adventure travel fund. Kids admitted free; $20 for adults. Halloween-themed games, face painting, outdoor movie, appetizers and cider. Email [email protected] for details.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

18th Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, begins 11 a.m., Crescent Beach. All proceeds benefit local breast cancer charities. Prizes, photos, goody bag, raffles and a post-race party. Registration $30 adults/$10 ages 14 and under at shelterislandfall5k.com. Day of race registration $40/$20. Dogs and strollers welcome. For information call (631) 774-9499.

Memorial celebration, tree planting and bench dedication to honor the life of Carl Zenker, longtime director of Camp Qunipet. Bring photos and stories about Carl. 2 p.m., Camp Quinipet. Book donations welcome for a new Carl Zenker shelf in the camp library. Donations for Quinipet scholarships also welcome.

Decorative paper cutting, “Zenday” workshop with Bennett Konesni at Sylvester Manor Gatehouse. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75 for adults, $50 for students ages 10 to 15, available at sylvestermanor.org.

Oyster celebration, co-sponsored by Shelter Island Historical Society, Mashomack Preserve and the Cornell University Extension’s S.P.R.A.T. program. Learn about oyster habitats and how to grow your own, while enjoying freshly-shucked samples along with local beverages and live music by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. Havens Barn. 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 16: MS4, 3 p.m.

October 16: Library board, 7 p.m., library community room

October 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 17: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 17: Public hearing on fire district budget, Center firehouse, 7 p.m.

October 18: Town ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

October 19: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

October 19: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

October 21: Shelter Island Library, budget vote, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., library lower level.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym.

After school arts and crafts, grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Legion hall. $10. Call for dates (631) 749-0309.

After school fun zone, grades K-6. Mondays to Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Recreational aide walks students from school to Legion hall. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs..

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Deptartment. Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., Legion hall. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. Legion hall. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Golf – Shelter Island Country Club,  9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until October 22. Pro shop closed Wednesdays; walkers welcome. Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 10 a.m. weather permitting. Men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Non-members pay greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library Instructor Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets at library, $15. Details: (631) 749-0042.

Open gym, grades 6 to 12, Fridays, Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, all ages and levels, Mondays, Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Legion hall. Free.

PiYo, with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Legion hall. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler, parent drop-in gym, Mondays, Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Legion hall. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays, Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, youngsters play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring snacks and play games or make crafts. School days, except Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickup while supplies last. Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m. $25. Email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. Legion hall. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. Legion hall. $5/class.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.  Legion hall. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Legion hall. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Legion hall. $5/class.

