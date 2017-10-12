What’s Happening: October 12, 2017

CHAMBER MUSIC AT PMP

Perlman Music Program’s (PMP) third annual Chamber Music Retreat concludes on Sunday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m. with a spirited concert of music by Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Schubert, and Shostakovich presented by 16 exceptional alumni. The concert will be in the Clark Arts Center and is free and open to all. Reservations may be requested by email at [email protected]

The following day, alumni ensembles will visit local schools. PMP partners this year include Oysterponds Elementary School, Peconic Community School, Shelter Island School, Southampton Arts Center/Southampton Strings, and Southold School. Alumni will teach over 200 local students that day.

GRANTS FOR EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMING

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2017 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Save the date for the Educational Foundation Grants Celebration on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Shelter Island Library.

ROCK FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

“Rock the Rock” a community rock painting event for hurricane relief will take place Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Shelter Island School playground (cafeteria if it rains). The cost is $5 per rock with additional donations welcome. The proceeds will benefit students and schools in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico that were impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

FALL FESTIVAL FUN

Join the fun when the Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosts a Family Fall Festival on Friday, October 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the home of Jimbo and Mary Theinert on North Menantic Road. The event is a Porch Party for adults while the kids will have run of the yard with Halloween-themed games, face painting, an outdoor movie, food and more, including appetizers and cider for the adults. The cost is $20 for adults, kids admitted free. All proceeds benefit the adventure travel fund. For more information, email [email protected]

5K RUN/WALK

The 18th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. The race is held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

All proceeds go directly to patient care via these local organizations. The 5K course starts on a tree-lined street with stunning fall foliage and finishes along the beautiful Crescent Beach.

Participants are welcome to a free post-race barbecue. Advance registration is $30 adults, $10 kids 14 and under until midnight on October 20. Same day registration is $40 adults, $20 kids. Register at shelterislandfall5k.com or by mail by printing the application online and mailing it to P.O. Box 599, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For information visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

OYSTER LOVERS REJOICE!

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s 4th Annual Oyster Event is Saturday, October 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. with food for oyster lovers and non-lovers, wine, beer and water. Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen provide live music, and exhibits by the Shelter Island Historical Society, Mashomack Preserve, and Chris Pickerell of Cornell Cooperative Extension will be on view.

The event takes place in Havens Barn. Tickets are $50 and space (and oysters) are limited. Tickets may be purchased at shelterislandhistorical.org or by calling (631) 749-0025.

Across the moat

LEGENDS OF THE STRINGS

Shelter Island’s Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen of Tom and Lisa Music will present Grammy Award nominated legends of contemporary strings Mike Marshall and Darol Anger in concert on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The musicians are and founding members of the David Grisman Quintet.

Mr. Marshall has been at the forefront of new acoustic music for over 40 years, and was a founding member of many groups including the The Modern Mandolin Quartet, Montreux Band, Psychograss, Choro Famoso and The Anger Marshall Band. He is a living compendium of musical styles and has the ability to seamlessly blend his American roots background with a deep understanding of European classical music, Brazilian choro and other world music.

Fiddler, composer, producer and educator, Darol Anger has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous path-breaking ensembles such as his Republic Of Strings, the Turtle Island String Quartet, Montreux, and others. He was a member of the David Grisman Quintet on their eponymous 1977 debut release, and has performed and taught all over the world with musicians such as Dr. Billy Taylor, Bela Fleck, Bill Evans, Edgar Meyer, Bill Frisell, Tony Rice, Tim O’Brien, The Anonymous 4, Marin Alsop and the Cabrillo Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony, Mark O’Connor, and Stephane Grappelli.

Tickets to Mike Marshall and Darol Anger are $25 to $35. To purchase, visit baystreet.org or call (631) 725-9500.

A DAY AT THE FARM

On Saturday, October 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., join the Peconic Land Trust in Bridgehampton for a fun and informative walking tour with farmer and cheese maker Art Ludlow. The “Mecox Dairy Farm our and Tasting” will take guests behind the scenes to learn what it takes to make Mecox Dairy Farm’s cheeses. Participants will enjoy a delicious wine and cheese pairing, conducted by a wine specialist from Wölffer Estate Vineyards. The tour is $20, space is limited.

Mecox Dairy Farm is located at 855 Mecox Road in Bridgehampton. To reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email [email protected]

NIGHT MAMMALS

Join the North Fork Audubon Society for Mike’s Bottini’s presentation on Long Island’s terrestrial mammals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Bottini is a wildlife biologist whose research projects have included river otters, elk, spotted turtles, and piping plovers.

His presentation will be held at the Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, and from the least shrew to the white-tailed deer, Mr. Bottini will offer natural history facts for each species, and give updates on the status and distribution of river otters and coyotes here on Long Island. All are welcome. For information call (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected]

