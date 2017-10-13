Ebeth Lones joins Historical Society

The Shelter Island Historical Society welcomes Ebeth Lones as its new communications/donor development coordinator. Ebeth has a B.A. in English from Kent State University and over 20 years of editing, writing, market research, and hospitality experience.

During college, Ebeth and her husband, Jason, spent two summers on Shelter Island. They visited often over the years, instilled a love of the island in their son Wilson, and decided as a family to make a permanent move this past July. She and her family enjoy exploring the island and spending time with friends.

She has a passion for learning, serving others, and is excited to find ways to engage fully in the local community. She is eager to dive in to her new role with the organization and discover more about the past, present, and living history of the place she now calls home.

You can reach Ebeth at [email protected] or (631) 749-0025.

Comments

comments