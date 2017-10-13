The work of artist Roz Dimon, a Shelter Island resident, goes on view this weekend in “Hybrid,” an exhibition at Alex Ferrone Gallery on the North Fork. Also included in the exhibit is work by Colin Goldberg and Han Qin and each artist in the show combines digital technology with various artistic disciplines — including painting, drawing, photography, and printmaking.

Since 1984, Ms. Dimon has been working in the forefront of digital art practices and she has created a multi-layered, interactive painting called a DIMONscape — a single digitally collaged image composed of numerous photographs and digital drawings that is presented in a lightbox. On view will be “Pale Male: A Pilgrimage,” a work which Ms. Dimon created in response to the September 11 attacks.

“In one sense, this story is about a hawk who, witnessing his natural habitat ‘lost,’ adapts to new surroundings, and makes his home in the cross-hairs of an urban frontier, New York City,” Ms. Dimon said in a release.

Along with “Pale Male” are four of its “states,” or stages, that reveal to the viewer their own symbolism and meaning separate from the whole. Ms. Dimon’s “Pale Male: A Pilgrimage” is in the permanent collection of the National September 11 Memorial Museum.

Ms. Dimon has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States, Europe and Japan and her works are held in select museum, corporate and private collections. She has been the recipient of varied artistic grants throughout her career, and her work has been the subject of numerous articles in national publications and media.

She and her husband, James Dawson, split their time between New York City and Shelter Island, a place she said she increasingly refers to as “home.”

A meet the artists opening reception will be held at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue, on Saturday, October 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Hybrid” runs through November 12. For details call (631) 734-8545 or visit AlexFerroneGallery.com.

