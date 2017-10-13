Shelter Island’s Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen of Tom and Lisa Music will present Grammy Award nominated legends of contemporary strings Mike Marshall and Darol Anger in concert on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The musicians are and founding members of the David Grisman Quintet.

Mr. Marshall has been at the forefront of new acoustic music for over 40 years, and was a founding member of many groups including the The Modern Mandolin Quartet, Montreux Band, Psychograss, Choro Famoso and The Anger Marshall Band. He is a living compendium of musical styles and has the ability to seamlessly blend his American roots background with a deep understanding of European classical music, Brazilian choro and other world music.

Fiddler, composer, producer and educator, Darol Anger has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous path-breaking ensembles such as his Republic Of Strings, the Turtle Island String Quartet, Montreux, and others. He was a member of the David Grisman Quintet on their eponymous 1977 debut release, and has performed and taught all over the world with musicians such as Dr. Billy Taylor, Bela Fleck, Bill Evans, Edgar Meyer, Bill Frisell, Tony Rice, Tim O’Brien, The Anonymous 4, Marin Alsop and the Cabrillo Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony, Mark O’Connor, and Stephane Grappelli.

Tickets to Mike Marshall and Darol Anger are $25 to $35. To purchase, visit baystreet.org or call (631) 725-9500.

Comments

comments