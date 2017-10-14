What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo (see below) was a mystery wrapped in a mystery.

The image of a brick wall against the sky with a cut out circle of concrete blocks looming above the IGA is the old facade of “Bohack. Trust me,” as Art Barnett II wrote to us.

Implicitly, Artie.

Georgiana Ketcham also identified the remnants of the old Bohack supermarket, which the IGA replaced.

But what about that blank circle?

On our Facebook page, Cathy Ehrlein said it was where the “B” for Bohack used to be, but she was corrected by Peggy Johnson Burke who wrote that the circle held “a sailboat relief.” Peggy might be on to something.

Tom Speeches weighed in by writing that “what used to be there was a beautiful sailboat built into that space” in “either in marble or cement. Why it is missing is anyone’s guess, since it was there for many, many years.”

Where is the Bohack sailboat?

