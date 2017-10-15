Please heed the call: Bucks need volunteers

The Shelter Island Bucks exist thanks to the selfless volunteers who devote their time and effort to the team every year.

Attend a game at Fiske Field and you experience the manicured field, the comfortable stands, the protective netting, the barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers, a national anthem sung live, announcers and even a mascot to entertain the children. But we must not take these things for granted.

Dozens of people contribute each year to ensuring that Bucks baseball will be a reality we all can enjoy. Yet as time goes by, reinforcements to the volunteer corps are periodically necessary.

Former general manager and last year’s assistant general manager Dave Gurney will not be available next summer, nor will John Kilb, who served as assistant GM in charge of housing. The team also mourns the losses this year of long-time stalwarts, Edie Petry, Anne DeStefano and Jack Monaghan from the Buck’s family.

A call has gone out for new people to take the place of these volunteers so Shelter Island can continue to provide the finest game day experience in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

General Manager Frank Emmet asks that anyone who would like to help out in any capacity, please contact him by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (631) 487-7997.

