Fun Facts for Oyster Fans

Here are a few pieces of oyster trivia* to impress your friends and neighbors:

• When the Dutch first arrived in the 17th century, Manhattan was awash in oyster beds. The native Lenape Indians loved oysters (as did the settlers) and by the 19th century, New York Harbor’s oyster beds were the largest source of the shellfish worldwide. Vendors sold them raw on the street and there were oyster saloons all over the city. But soon, the oysters were loved (and harvested) to death and all but wiped out — not that you’d want to eat an East River oyster today even if you could.

• Eating oysters is good for you — and not just for the aphrodisiac properties they allegedly possess. Turns out oysters are loaded with zinc, which boosts the immune system, helps improve acne and rashes, and makes bones stronger. Zinc also amps up your energy — which may be where the oyster’s aphrodisiac reputation fits in.

• Despite the countless varieties found on menus around the world, there are just five species of oysters — Pacific (or Japanese), Kumamoto, European Flat, Atlantic and Olympia. They are largely differentiated by their shells. Our Atlantic oysters are on the larger side and look like a comma or tear drop.

• One oyster can filter 30 to 50 gallons of water a day. That’s why millions of them are being used to clean waterways around Manhattan where oysters once thrived — including Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal, one of America’s most polluted waterways.

But we wouldn’t recommend eating those hard-working oysters anytime soon. You’re better off sticking with the ones found in the waters around Shelter Island. Better yet, head to the Shelter Island Historical Society’s 4th Annual Oyster Event this Saturday, October 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. and let someone else do the shucking for you! Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at shelterislandhistorical.org or by calling (631) 749-0025.

* fun facts courtesy of the website foodrepublic.com.

