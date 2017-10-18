What’s Happening: October 19, 2017

5K RUN/WALK

The 18th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. The race is held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

The course starts and ends near Crescent Beach. Medals will be awarded for top male and female finishers, and first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively. There are also prizes to the team with the most participants.

Registration is $30 adults, $10 kids 14 and under until midnight on October 20. Same day registration is $40 adults, $20 kids. Register at shelterislandfall5k.com. For more information visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

EDUCATIONAL GRANTS

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2017 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

And save the date for the Educational Foundation Grants Celebration on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Shelter Island Library.

D.A.R. LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution holds its 50th Celebratory Luncheon at noon on Friday, October 20 at the Rams Head Inn. Guest speaker will be Nancy W. Zwetsch, New York State Regent. The chapter will present awards to 50-year members and there will be a special recognition award presented as well. The dinner is $45 which includes three courses plus coffee or tea. Call (631) 749-0811 for information.

SEASONAL SINGING

In preparation for the holiday season, the Shelter Island Community Chorus will begin open rehearsals on Tuesday, October 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rehearsals will take place at the Presbyterian Church in preparation for the group’s holiday concert on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to join. For more information call Pam Pospisal at (631) 749-1023.

PAPER, SCISSORS, ON THE ROCK

Bennett Konesni, cofounder of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, will share some of the traditional paper cutting techniques his ancestors used to create timeless images of everyday moments at a “Zenday Workshop” decorative paper cutting class. The workshop will be held in the Manor dining room on Saturday, October 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and everyone will take home art pieces they create.

The cworkshop is $75 ($50 for ages 10 to 15). Supplies provided. Register at sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

AFTER SCHOOL COLOR WALK

Come and discover the season’s colors on a scavenger hunt when Mashomack Preserve offers “After School Nature: Colors of Nature” on Wednesday, October 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Ages 4 and up will collect leaves, make a special leaf placemat to bring home, and enjoy some Jell-O jigglers leaf snacks. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

MURDER IN MATERA

Writer Helene Stapinski grew up hearing lurid stories of her great-great-grandmother Vita who had committed murder in southern Italy and fled to America with her three children. More than a century later, and over the course of 10 years, Ms. Stapinski traveled to Basilicata, a mountainous region in Italy’s “instep” to discover the truth of what happened. On November 3 at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will present a Friday Night Dialogues talk by Ms. Stapinski, author of “Murder in Matera: A True Story of Passion, Family and Forgiveness in Southern Italy,” which offers a fascinating account of events and is part memoir, part murder mystery and part family saga.

ELECTION EVE HAM DINNER

On Monday, November 6, the annual Election Eve Ham Dinner will take place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church with two separate seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This is a special year since voters have a chance to elect two Town Board members and one Town Supervisor.

Reservations for the dinner can be made by calling St. Mary’s at (631 749-0770 or Janet Jernick at (631) 749-0143. Tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for children. Raffle tickets will be available for a drawing taking place at the St. Nicholas Day Fair on December 2. Beneficiaries of auction and raffle are substantially distributed within the Shelter Island community and others on the East End.

INAUGURAL HIKE

As part of the South Fork Trails Weekend, and in partnership with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society, Southampton Trails Preservation Society and the Long Island Greenbelt Trails Conference, on Saturday, October 28 the Shelter Island Group for Trail Preservation will be hosting its first led hike in the center of the Island, showcasing the trails in Sachems Woods, Sylvester Manor and the Nursery Woodlands Annex. The hike will be led by Joseph Denny.

Meet at noon on October 28 at the Shelter Island Craft Brewery, 55 North Ferry Road, corner of 114 and Jaspa Road. The hikers will do a loop around the Center. Afterwards, at the brewery all are invited for hors d’oeuvres and a 2 p.m. viewing of footage of Mr. Denny shot during his thru-hike of the Paumanok Path and other new hiking films he made this year. The footage will be accompanied by a live soundtrack — provided by Mr. Denny playing guitar. Come for a walk, have a drink and enjoy!

SPOOKY TOOTH

Dr. Kestler’s dentist office on Shelter is sponsoring its first Halloween Candy Buy Back on November 2. Bring in your unopened candy and receive a goodie bag full of Halloween favors, a toothbrush, coupons and more. All candy will be donated to U.S. servicemen and women. Dr. Kestler’s office is at 51A North Ferry Road in the Center and will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Across the moat

IT’S PRONOUNCED

‘FRAWN-KEN-STEEN’

Halloween is upon us, and so is the musical “Young Frankenstein” which is being presented by the North Fork Community Theatre as the first show of its 60th anniversary season. The musical, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, is based on the 1974 spoof “horror” film starring Gene Wilder, Peter Cook, Teri Garr, Madeline Kahn and Marty Feldman. Bob Kaplan directs the production, which will be presented in all black and white – a first for NFCT. Parents beware, this show includes some adult language and content.

“Young Frankenstein” runs Thursdays through Sundays until October 29 at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $25. Call (631) 298-6328 for tickets and (631) 298-4500 for general information, or visit nfct.com.

NANCY ATLAS IN CONCERT

The Nancy Atlas Project performs in concert at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater on Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. Montauk’s Nancy Atlas is known for her raw, live performances and stellar songwriting. She has opened for almost everyone under the sun including Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Toots and the Maytals, Jimmy Buffett and Crosby, Stills and Nash. The band includes Johnny Blood on lead guitar, Brett King on bass, Richard Rosch on drums and Neil Surreal on keyboards, harp, and accordion.

Experience an amazing night of the band’s original music. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Tickets are available online at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500,

Comments

comments