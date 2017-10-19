Come one, come all! The Shelter Island Educational Foundation invites kids and adults to a “Fall Carnival and Outdoor Movie” on Friday, October 20 at the home of Jimbo and Mary Theinert, 54 North Menantic Road.

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. and kids are invited to paint pumpkins, make a popcorn treat, get their faces painted, play games and try for prizes. There will also be a raffle. The movie, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” begins at 6:30 p.m. Rated PG, the film portrays the adventures of two teenagers who explore an abandoned house and find a surprise. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Adult admission to the carnival is $20. Kids are admitted free. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. Tickets must be purchased for games, activities and raffle. Adults can enjoy hot cider and appetizers on the porch while the younger crowd has the run of the yard.

Children must be accompanied by an adult — no drop-offs please. Bring a blanket and a sweatshirt.

All proceeds benefit SIEF’s Adventure Travel Fund. For more information, email [email protected] Raindate is Saturday, October 21.

Comments

comments