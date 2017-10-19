Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

James Lenzer, 56, of Shelter Island was arrested around 4 p.m. on October 16 after an investigation into numerous death threats made against an Island police officer. Mr. Lenzer was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court on charges of second degree aggravated harassment and first degree harassment. Judge Helen Rosenblum released him on $500 bail and ordered him to return to court at a later date.

“It was determined that he had made numerous death threats towards a police officer and had placed numerous calls to 911 and the Shelter Island Police Department that had no purpose and were harassing in content,” said Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg in a news release.

An order of protection was issued refraining Mr. Lenzer from making further such contact with the department or its officers.

SUMMONSES

On October 10: Donovan J. Trent of Bayport, New York was ticketed on Grand Avenue for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling; Marcos C. Soc of Water Mill was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 45 mph in a 25-mph zone and being an unlicensed operator and Marco A. Rodriguez of Flanders was ticketed on West Neck Road for operating a vehicle while registration is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ticketed during a road check on Clinton Avenue on October 11 were: Martin Sarabia of Greenport for consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation; Ryan P. Schutte of Southold for driving an uninspected motor vehicle; and Erica E. Steindl of East Marion for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Gordon Z. Cantley of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 12 on Ram Island Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle; later Corey J. Hayes of Newport, Rhode Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On October 14, Raymond J. Hulse of Orient was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle; and John E. Deamer of Sag Harbor was ticketed on October 15 on Manwaring Road for speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 16 on Winthrop Road for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass and no or insufficient tail lamps.

Police officers issued several verbal warnings to drivers last week.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer on patrol October 10 noticed fluid leaking from a school bus and notified the driver; it turned out to be from a radiator hose and the bus company was notified to make a repair.

Later, a caller reported an open door at a Center residence that has been vacant and in disarray for many years. The responding officer secured the door.

At a Center location where a caller reported someone removing items on October 11, the responding officer found nothing amiss. Later, an officer in the West Neck area noticed lights on in a building and checked the area but found no sign of criminal activity.

An illegally moored vessel that had been tied up a the town dock for two weeks was removed October 12 to a town bulkhead while efforts were made to contact the owner.

Also on October 12: Police investigated and determined unfounded a complaint that someone was removing items by truck from a Center property; a Center caller reported to police that a person who no longer resides on the property is required to call in advance to make arrangements to pick up his belongings; and a fire alarm that sounded at a Center building was determined by the Shelter Island Fire Department to be a false alarm due to faulty sensor.

A dog that ate rat poison was rushed to urgent veterinary care in the wee hours of October 13 thanks to a South Ferry crew who arranged transport.

In Silver Beach, a boat that dragged its mooring on October 13 had to be hauled off the beach.

On October 14, a CO monitor that sounded in an unoccupied Ram Island residence was deemed a false alarm; a Hay Beach resident called police to say she was concerned about the owner’s capacity to care for a dog that was wandering loose; and a caller reported a dolphin dead on a Ram Island beach.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society requested that the animal be removed to a location where it could be examined; it was taken to the sand pit at the Town Recycling Center.

The SIFD responded to alarms sounding at the Chequit Hotel early on October 16; it was determined to be a due to a fault in the system.

An aggressive raccoon reortedly knocked over garbage cans and tore open trash bags in the Heights on October 16, but was gone by the time police arrived. The homeowner was advised to secure the trash.

On Silver Beach, a traffic sign and some nearby bushes were found be damaged on October 16, but a search for a vehicle with corresponding damage yielded negative results.

Also last week police took reports of a lost wallet, an item of missing property and a verbal altercation; and assisted a resident in a VIN verification.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 12, 13 and 14.

