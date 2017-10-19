Weekly Calendar: October 19 — October 29, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Decoupage lanterns, a workshop for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

50th Celebratory Luncheon, of the Shelter Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Noon, Rams Head Inn. Guest speaker Nancy W. Zwetsch, New York State Regent. Awards presented to 50-year members and special recognition award. $45 includes three-course meal plus coffee or tea. (631) 749-0811.

Anime Club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, a screening of “One Big Home,” a documentary about Thomas Bena, a carpenter who sought to limit size of homes on Martha’s Vineyard. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SIEF fall festival, family fun at the North Menantic Road home of Jimbo and Mary Theinert. Proceeds support the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s adventure travel fund. Kids admitted free; $20 for adults. Halloween-themed games, face painting, outdoor movie, appetizers and cider. Email [email protected] for details.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Library budget vote, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , lower level of library. Visit silibrary.org for details.

18th Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, begins 11 a.m., Crescent Beach. All proceeds benefit local breast cancer charities. Prizes, photos, goody bag, raffles and a post-race party. Registration $30 adults/$10 ages 14 and under at shelterislandfall5k.com. Day of race registration $40/$20. Dogs and strollers welcome. For information call (631) 774-9499.

Memorial celebration, tree planting and bench dedication to honor the life of Carl Zenker, longtime director of Camp Qunipet. Bring photos and stories about Carl. 2 p.m., Camp Quinipet. Book donations welcome for a new Carl Zenker shelf in the camp library. Donations for Quinipet scholarships also welcome.

Decorative paper cutting, “Zenday” workshop with Bennett Konesni at Sylvester Manor. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. $75 for adults, $50 for students ages 10 to 15, available at sylvestermanor.org

Oyster celebration, cosponsored by Shelter Island Historical Society, Mashomack Preserve and the Cornell University Extension’s S.P.R.A.T. program. Learn about oyster habitats and how to grow your own, enjoy fresh oysters, local beverages and live music by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. Havens Barn. 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Mystery Monday Book Club, discusses “Light Thickens” by Ngaio Marsh. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

After school spooky movie, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Community Chorus, first open rehearsal for upcoming holiday concert. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Concert is Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to join. Call Pam Pospisal at (631) 749-1023 for details.

Cookbook Club, discusses anything chocolate. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Library closed, for a morning staff development workshop. Opens to the public at 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

After school nature, discover the season’s colors; make a leaf craft. Ages 4 and up. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Register at (631) 749-4219.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Pumpkin decorating, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, facilitated monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. Topic: “Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Wii U, young adults play Super Smash Bros. and other games. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin carving, for ages 7 and up. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Shelter Island Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 19: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

October 23: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

October 23: Fire Commisioners, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

October 24: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 25: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

October 27: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

October 30: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

October 31: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs..

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Golf – Shelter Island Country Club, open to the public 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through October 22. Pro shop is closed Wednesdays and no carts are available, but walkers are welcome.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 10 a.m. weather permitting, SICC. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., SICC. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. . Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments