Paper, scissors, on the Rock

Bennett Konesni, cofounder of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, will share some of the traditional paper cutting techniques his ancestors used to create timeless images of everyday moments at a “Zenday Workshop” decorative paper cutting class. The workshop will be held in the Manor dining room on Saturday, October 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and everyone will take home art pieces they create.

Mr. Konesni has long been inspired to preserve and promote traditional arts. He began creating graphic works of paper illustrations that are a throwback to a simpler time after his interest was sparked by silhouette paper portraits of family decorating the Manor. Eventually, he became a master paper cutter.

“I love making art out of cut paper because it is so simple and yet it creates images that somehow feel complex and carry great emotion,” he said in a release. “I guess since it’s simply black and white, the art form itself forces me to get at the essence of a thing.”

In addition to carving paper, Mr. Konesni owns and runs Duckback Farm in Belfast, Maine, focusing on garlic production for seed and table, culinary herbs, and teas. He is also an internationally-touring musician with a specialty in northern fiddle and dance music as well as work songs for field and forest, which he uses regularly on his own farm and teaches at workshops.

The cost of the workshop is $75 ($50 for young artists ages 10 to 15). Supplies provided, just bring your artistic spirit. To register, email [email protected] For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

