Shelter Island Reporter Editorial

Racing for their lives

Who will win Shelter Island’s 16th annual 5K Run/Walk this coming Saturday?

Here’s something that’s more than a hunch — a guarantee that the clear winners will be nonprofit organizations battling breast cancer.

The Island’s 5K is many things: An exciting sporting event that is always competitive, continuing the long and honored tradition of running on the Island; a day-long festival celebrating the Island’s beauty, never more striking than on autumn weekends; and a day for families to gather with others to cheer the racers home.

But the true meaning of the event is best summed up by Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro, the tireless and inspiring leader of Island road racing, who has said that “what this race is about is taking care of people with cancer and honoring their cancer caregivers. They are our heroes.”

Last year, more than $24,000 was raised for several organizations on the front lines to reduce breast cancer through awareness and early screening. This year, all proceeds will go to the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital.

There will also be a raffle to benefit Lucia’s Angels, a group that provides aid to women and their families who have late-stage women’s cancers in our area.

The funds are essential. A 2015 report from the National Cancer Institute says the incidence of breast cancer afflicting American women will increase by more than 50 percent by 2030.

The volunteers who work to make the 5K happen, as well bring us awareness of the disease, deserve our support. We especially commend Towny Montant, an indefatigable advocate for advanced breast cancer screening for all women, who has undoubtedly saved lives through his efforts.

Come out to Crescent Beach Saturday, cheer the runners and contribute to the charities involved. Be part of a caring community.

