Guitars of Brasil wow audience

The Shelter Island Friends of Music’s gala 40th anniversary season has ended with a memorable event.

The Brasil Guitar Duo was greeted by a huge crowd at the Presbyterian Church on Columbus Day weekend. This was the third visit by João Luiz and Douglas Lora to the Friends of Music concert series, where they been have been hailed for their playing and for their unity of approach to 18th century music and to the works of contemporary Latin composers.

The men have played together for nearly 20 years and are acknowledged masters of the Spanish guitar. Both, in fact, teach the instrument at New York area music conservatories. This concert reaffirmed the audience’s appreciation of the Duo’s elegant style and the fact that they play off each other’s strengths resulting in sounds that are ethereal and unrivaled.

In addition to their vastly successful international tours to Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, they have had a substantial career in the recording studio, performing music ranging from the 18th century to contemporary Latin composers; even resulting in a Latin Grammy nomination for their latest Naxos CD release.

It is easy to understand why their warm, but exciting, recordings would please their expansive audience.

But to truly appreciate and understand the power and beauty of their achievement, one must experience, live, the interplay and intimacy between these two phenomenal artists.

