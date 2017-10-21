We are finally getting some fall weather on this island. And with the season comes the usual leaf raking and yard cleanup that everyone does. I remember when I was young, the fall air was always filled with the odor of burning leaves — a comforting scent. Neighbors would burn them in small piles outside their homes. It’s pretty much illegal to burn leaves now.

So just rake them up, place them in a tarp and take them to the dump. It’s best to keep after them so they do not become wet and heavy.

The other day Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli gave me a list do’s and don’t for seniors tackling yard work. She said she received them from AARP. The first bit of advice is to warm up for 10 minutes or so before embarking on any raking or lifting or doing anything on a ladder. After a sufficient warm-up and making sure that you’re wearing shoes with slip-resistant soles, arm yourself with tools that are easy to grasp and use, particularly if you have any hints of arthritis.

Additionally, if you have any heart, lung or other health problems, check with your doctor before doing any work. One habit that I have gotten into when working outside with leaves and hay is to wear a dust mask. They’re available at the hardware store and can prevent a week of sneezing and wheezing.

Always bend at the knees and squat to pick up heavy items and avoid twisting motions with your back. Never bend at your waist is an agreed upon bit of advice from everyone. Experts also agree that you should never use a ladder or operate power equipment if you take medications that can make you dizzy or drowsy. Some horrible accidents have occurred to individuals who’ve passed out while driving mowers or tractors. Don’t risk being a statistic.

If you are going outside to work this fall, check when your last tetanus shot was. The tetanus bacteria live in the dirt and can enter your body through breaks in the skin. So any digging in the soil with sharp tools can put the yard worker at risk.

I learned that all adults should get a tetanus booster every 10 years. Speak with your doctor to determine when your last one was.

If you are O.K. with ladders, always make sure you have someone else holding the ladder for you. And if you are going up on the roof, never do so when it’s wet. The risk of slipping increases.

And just be careful with the raking. It can sometimes be as strenuous as shoveling snow!

So, if you feel up to it, go ahead and get that exercise and fresh air. If you are worried about the risks, engage one of the many yard work services available here. You can still get fresh air by watching them.

Meanwhile, the latest AARP bulletin points out that alcohol abuse “soars for older Americans,” saying that a federal study calls it a public health crisis with the percentage of dangerous drinking increasing 106.7 percent over a 10-year period for those over 65.

The bulletin also noted that” a third of Americans over 65 have trouble reaching the land of nod,” explaining that sleep difficulties are common among older adults due to factors like stress, worries, pain and getting up to go to the bathroom.

Another article in the bulletin points out that it’s not so much the salt in your salt shaker that’s harmful, but rather the salt in all our prepared foods like cold cuts, pastas, pizza, bread and soups

On another subject, Senior Citizen Foundation Vice-president Judy Daniels let me know that the next Senior Smarts program is called “Perspectives and approaches to maintaining Shelter Island’s environmental health.” It will feature presentations by Melanie Cirillo, Director of Conservation Planning at the Picnic Land trust, Bob DeLuca, President of the Group for the East End and Jeremy Samuelson, Director of Mashomack Preserve.

The program is scheduled for Thursday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center.

Comments

comments