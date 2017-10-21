What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Georgiana Ketcham was first to identify last week’s photo (see below) as a marker designating the Wayside Picnic Park, located, as Georgiana wrote, at the “once-upon-a-time gate to St. Gabriels Retreat Center.”

Regina Hartley recognized the plaque put there by the late Andy Mitchell, which spurred memories, she wrote, of “the old Mitchell’s Restaurant, which was the closest thing to fine dining in the 1960’s in Greenport. My family ate there many times as a ‘dressing up’ special dinner treat.”

Tom Speeches got more specific, writing that where the monument now sits was “a little country farm house owned by Andy Mitchell, a local Shelter Island man. Upon his death, the house was eventually taken down and at his request, it become a park for people to enjoy.”

Comments

comments