Library budget passes with ease

It was smooth sailing Saturday for Shelter Island Library’s $735,745 spending plan for 2018. The vote was 79 to 10.

The $27,227 increase in spending above the current year’s budget translates to an approximate increase of $3.59 center more for owners of properties assessed at $500,000, according library director Terry Lucas.

“I am so pleased with the budget vote result,” Library Director Terry Lucas said. “We hope to see all members of the community in the library in the coming year and plan to continue to provide resources and programs for every interest.”

Increased spending results from health insurance premiums and small staff raises as well as upgrades to technology.

These days, a library isn’t just for borrowing books, magazines and newspapers, but a community center for some 823 programs appealing to people of all age groups. Also, through the Suffolk County Inter-Library Loan Program, more materials are available and more programs carry over from site to site.

Thanks to Friends of the Library and money from other contributions and grants, use of space in the building is to be reversed, sending books for young people downstairs and moving adults upstairs.

Many students use the library to do homework and simply gather with friends after school and the reversal of space will enable less disturbance for the adults who want quiet space for their reading and work, Ms. Lucas said.

