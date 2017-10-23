Scenes from the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO And they’re off! The start of the 18th annual 5K Run/Walk Saturday.
On a perfect autumn Saturday, Shelter Islanders turned out to cheer on athletes of all ages running and walking in their hometown 5K race — and raise money and awareness in the fight against women’s cancers.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS Fast friends. The first Island female finishers crossed the line almost simultaneously. From left, Justine Karen, Emma Gallagher and Lindsey Gallagher.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The heart and soul of the 5K, Towny Montant with Linda Zavatto.
BEVERALEA WALZ PHOTO The youngest finisher.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Two winners — cancer survivors Annmarie Seddio, left, and Louise Clark.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A special day for Islanders of all ages.
